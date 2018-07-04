A27 bypass campaign is extended to Lancing

The campaign to get a bypass around Worthing has been extended into Lancing and Sompting.

Around 50 signs have been erected by residents living along the A27 in Lancing and Sompting, stretching from Busticle Lane to the east side of Lancing Manor roundabout.

The Bypass not A27 Throughpass residents' action group has extended their campaign through Lancing and Sompting

This has been organised by the Bypass Not A27 Throughpass residents’ action group. Chairman Jack Delbridge said: “Highways England have said that the group’s proposal for a northern relief road would cost between £500 to £600 million.

“That’s only double the cost of the money set aside for an Arundel bypass and Arundel already has one bypass and that’s for a town of just over 4,200 people.”

Information about the group, how to join the campaign and to sign their online petition is available atbypassnota27throughpass.org. Email bypassworthing@gmail.com for details.