A27 blocked near Angmering after pedestrian and lorry collide
A pedestrian has reportedly been involved in a collision with a lorry on the A27 this morning (Sunday, January 16).
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 10:52 am
Updated
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 11:00 am
According to traffic reports, A27 Arundel Road is blocked westbound from The Petrol Station to A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction)
Traffic sensors suggest that vehicles cannot get past the scene.
Sussex Police has been approached for comment.
Have you read?: A27 Arundel Bypass: Project manager reveals everything you need to know about scheme