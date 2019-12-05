A259 closed for hours following serious incident between Lancing and Shoreham

The A259 Brighton Road between Shoreham and Lancing was closed for hours yesterday after following a serious incident.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident, according to police. Emergency services were called at just before 4pm to a report of a man suffering a medical episode at the wheel of his car following a minor collision with another vehicle on Brighton Road near the Saltings roundabout, police said. The man received medical treatment from paramedics while the road was closed in both directions. The incident lead to huge delays on surrounding road networks. More to follow.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo by Eddie Mitchell EDDIE MITCHELL Buy a Photo

