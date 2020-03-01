A24 reopens after accident involving motorcycle

One lane on the A24 was closed after a crash at Findon this afternoon (Sunday, March 1).

According to traffic reports, A24 was closed southbound at the Findon roundabout after the collision involving a motorcycle.

Police

Emergency services were at the scene but Sussex Police confirmed there were no injuries after the single-vehicle accident.

