Motorists are facing delays this morning due to the A24 Worthing Road in Washington being closed.

The road is closed northbound due to over-running roadworks between the A283 The Pike (Washington) and A272 Cowfold Road (West Grinstead), traffic reports say.

The roadworks should have been removed at 6am this morning, reports say.