A24 crash: Car in collision with tree after leaving the road at Findon
A driver was taken to hospital after the car he was driving collided with a tree on the A24 at Findon.
Paramedics and police officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 7.15pm yesterday (Thursday, December 9).
According to South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), the driver was travelling on the Findon Bypass towards Worthing.
"A man was assessed and treated before being taken to Worthing Hospital," a SECAmb spokesperson said.
"He was not thought to have suffered serious injuries."
Sussex Police confirmed its response to a 'minor injury collision'.
The road was partly blocked northbound, whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.
Police said the road was clear by 8.40pm.
