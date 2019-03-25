9 long-term residents of Dogs Trust Shoreham looking for loving homes

Here are nine of the rehoming centre’s longer-term residents, who are each waiting patiently for an owner to adopt them into a new family. For more information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/shoreham
Dogs Trust Shoreham is home to plenty of pooches looking for their special someone, but some unfortunately face a longer wait than others.
