12 marathons in 12 months for Littlehampton town councillor’s daughter supporting Myeloma UK

When former Littlehampton mayor Tony Squires was diagnosed with cancer, his daughter decided to raise money for Myeloma UK through a challenging year of marathons.

Tania Carter said her dad, a Littlehampton town councillor, had spent much of his life helping others.

She and her friend Sandra Burgess have run 12 marathons in 12 months and chose the charity after Tony was diagnosed with the incurable but treatable blood cancer.

Myeloma UK has given support and advice to the family since diagnosis.

Tania said: “My dad has spent much of his life helping others and I hope that people will donate to Myeloma UK to thank them for the support offered. It will also help fund research to find the best treatments and, ultimately, find a cure for myeloma.”

Tania and Sandra’s journey, which has so far raised £1,300, started with the Portland Coastal Marathon in February and has included the Resolution Run in Hayling Island, the Sussex Marathon, Kent Spring Marathon, the 27-mile Three Forts in Cissbury, Chanctonbury and Devils Dyke, 33-mile Weald Challenge Ultra, Rachels Ranscombe Ramble in Kent, Rewell Wood in Arundel, Owl Amble in East Sussex, Meon Valley Marathon and Phoenix River Marathon in Walton on Thames.

They recently completed their 12th marathon, the Mouth to Mouth Marathon.

This 27-mile journey took them from the mouth of the River Adur to the mouth of the River Arun via the South Downs Way, which was achieved despite a broken ankle bone in Ranscombe for Tania, meaning six weeks off running.

Tony said: “I am so proud of Tania completing this great achievement. She and Sandra have worked so hard to achieve their goal.”

-----

Cancer diagnosis leaves newly-in-love Littlehampton couple struggling

No Christmas presents for Littlehampton family as they bring back the true spirit of Christmas through Elf on a Shelf

Littlehampton pre-school children spread some Christmas cheer to elderly community