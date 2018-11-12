£11m to help East and West Sussex road repairs

Millions of pounds are being invested in road repairs for West and East Sussex, the Roads Minister announced today.

A total of £6,083,000 is being put aside for the West and £4,713,000 for East Sussex.

This is part of the total £66m that is being provided for the South-East.

Brighton and Hove are to get £1,163,000.

The Department for Transport has revealed how the £420 million announced in the Budget will be spent, and it brings the total funds for South-East roads for this year to over £218m.

Next year (2019-2020), the South-East will get £167m from the Local Highways Maintenance and Integrated Transport Block funds, which will go towards repairing roads and investing in small safety, bus priority or walking and cycling schemes.

Roads Minister Jesse Noman said: “Potholes are a huge problem for all road users, and too often we see issues occurring at the same place time after time.

“That is why the Government is investing more in improving our roads than at any time before - £15bn between 2015 and 2020 and a further £28.8bn to 2025.

“Plus an immediate extra £420m for potholes and local road maintenance just this year.

“The South-East will be getting an extra £66m this winter to keep its roads in good condition to keep drivers and cyclists safe.”

Since 2015, roads in the South-East have received £538m for highways maintenance.

Elsewhere in the South-East, Surrey will receive £7,409,000, Kent £12,091,000 and Portsmouth £634,000.