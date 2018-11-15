10 'riskiest' roads in West Sussex
A new study has revealed the roads in West Sussex which have the highest risk of serious or fatal accidents.
Motor insurer Ageas has released the information as it launches a campaign with the Road Safety Foundation to get more investment in the country's roads.
The following photos show the ten 'riskiest' roads across West Sussex according to both organisations.
The A284 near Arundel. Photo courtesy of Google
Broadwater Road in Worthing. Photo courtesy of Google
Tarring Road in Worthing. Photo courtesy of Google
The A2031 in Worthing. Photo courtesy of Google
