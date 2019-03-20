Created with Sketch.

Worthing apartment directly on the seafront

This spacious, three bedroom, ground floor apartment is situated directly on Worthing seafront.

The property, in Regis Court, West Parade, is within a mile of Worthing town centre and half a mile of West Worthing railway station.

Accommodation comprises a reception hall, 18ft south-facing living room with sea views, kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a fitted bathroom.

Outside, there is a private patio with a large seating area accessed from the lounge, as well as well-maintained communal gardens to the front.

There is also parking to the rear of the development, as well as a garage.

The number 700 coastline bus service which covers Portsmouth to Brighton is available along West Parade.

Price £310,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk