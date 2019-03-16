Three bedroom Rustington home just over a mile from the seafront

This well-presented three bedroom semi-detached bungalow is situated just over a mile from the seafront in Rustington.

The property, in Mill Close, is also just over a mile from Angmering railway station, while shops can be found just over half a mile away.

Accommodation comprises three bedrooms, a west-facing sitting room, a modern bathroom, and a modern kitchen with space for a breakfast table and door leading out to the rear garden.

Outside, to the front there is a lawned garden and a driveway leading to a garage.

The 51ft by 41ft rear garden is mainly lawned with a decked area.

Guide price: £340,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com