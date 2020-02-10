Thousands vote for their favourites ahead of Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020

Hundreds of Sussex businesses have entered this year’s prestigious Sussex Food & Drink Awards and with 17,000 public votes, organisers are getting ready to celebrate the champions of 2020.

The countdown is now on for the Sussex Food & Drink Awards, taking place on April 29 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, which will bring over 300 leaders in the food, drink and farming industry together to celebrate the ‘best in Sussex’. Tickets are now on sale and organisers are urging people to book their spot early to avoid disappointment.

Hilary Knight, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC which runs the awards, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that so many businesses, both familiar and new, have engaged with the awards again this year and to have received 17,000 votes from the public makes us very proud and excited about the future.

“The quality of the entries we have received again this year demonstrates the superb innovation in Sussex food and drink and is testament to the recognition and value that is placed on winning these awards. We cannot wait to celebrate our winners in April at our very special awards banquet.”

Guests at the glittering event will be the first to know who is crowned winners in each category which include:

Sussex Butcher of the Year, sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd

Sussex Food Producer of the Year, sponsored by Southern Co-op

Sussex Drink Producer of the Year, sponsored by Natural PR

Sussex Farmers’ Market of the Year, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery

Sussex Food Shop of the Year, sponsored by Sussex Food and Drink Network

Sussex Eating Experience of the Year, sponsored by Lloyds Bank Cardnet

Young Sussex Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Natural Partnerships CIC in association with Farmers Weekly

Sussex Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by SRC-Time

Sussex Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Blakes Foods

Sussex Street Food of the Year, sponsored by Horsham District Foodies.

Olympic gold medalist and patron to the awards, Sally Gunnell OBE, will host the awards ceremony with Danny Pike of BBC Sussex.

Guests will be treated to a ‘Sussex bubbly and Harvey’s ale reception’ followed by a seven-course banquet using Sussex ingredients.

Book your tickets for the awards banquet at sussexfoodawards.biz/awards-banquet