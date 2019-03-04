Created with Sketch.

This Worthing home is in the Thomas A Becket school catchment area

This individual extended four bedroom home is located in the Thomas A Becket school catchment area in Worthing.

The property, in Bellview Road, offers plenty of space for a growing family and is just a couple of minutes’ walk from the infant school.

There’s plenty of room to entertain friends and family in the spacious lounge/dining room and the easy-to-maintain rear garden will provide the perfect space for alfresco dining when the weather allows.

On the ground floor is a spacious entrance hall with a door to the garage room, the cloakroom, kitchen and large lounge/dining room.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobe cupboards, and the bathroom.

Outside, to the front is an off-road parking space with a lawn area.

Access to the garage is at the rear of the property, where there is also space for parking.

The rear garden is hard landscaped with a patio area

Guide Price £340,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com

