But with so many takeaways vying for your attention, where do you begin? This list is a good place to start. These are the 16 best takeaways in West Sussex, according to TripAdvisor ratings.

1. Toast "Ordered today, great food, great price, quick delivery and food arrived lovely and hot! Staff are always friendly. Absolutely love this place!" 5/5 star rating. 2 Norfolk Road, West Sussex, BN17 5ST Toast Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Ask Italian "Very good service and extremely good food. From appetisers till dessert. Don't hesitate when you're around." 4.5/5 star rating. 38 East Street, Chichester, PO19 1HX Ask Italian Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Curry Village "Our meal arrived hot and every last grain of rice eaten. Flavours were excellent. Most definitely the best Curry House in Billingshurst." 5/5 star rating. 5 Jengers Mead, Billingshurst, RH14 9PB Curry Village Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Lemongrass Thai Cuisine "Food turned up from a nice friendly driver and it was brilliant. The best Thai red curry we've had outside of Thailand! Pad Thai fantastic!" 4.5/5 star rating. 6-14 High Street, Crawley, RH10 1BJ Lemongrass Thai Cuisine Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more