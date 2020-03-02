These are the 10 best pubs in West Sussex, according to TripAdvisor
Here are 10 of the best pubs in the county, according to ratings on TripAdvisor.
Did your local make the list?
1. The Elsted Inn - Rated: 4.5
Elsted Marsh The Elsted Inn, Elsted, Midhurst GU29 0JT England.
TripAdvisor
other
2. The Partridge Inn - Rated: 4.5
Charlton Road, Singleton, Chichester PO18 0EY England.
TripAdvisor
other
3. The Blue Ship - Rated: 4.5
The Haven, Billingshurst RH14 9BS England.
TripAdvisor
other
4. The Lamb Inn - Rated: 4.5
Lambs Green, Rusper RH12 4RG England.
TripAdvisor
other
View more