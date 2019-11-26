The 16 best pubs in Sussex - according to TripAdvisor
Sussex has a huge wealth of pubs to visit, but if you’re not sure where to start, then this list is a good jumping off point. These are the 16 best pubs in the county, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
How many of them have you been to? Are any missing from the list?
1. Lockhart Tavern
"We had a fabulous Sunday lunch here. The food was amazing and accompanied by the largest Yorkshire pudding. The staff were great and service was very good. We will be back!" 41 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 3AS
"The Cornerhouse is a lovely, cosy pub, with a local feel and great variety of beers. There is also a very cool beer garden to enjoy the sun. Fully recommend." 80 High Street, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 1DJ