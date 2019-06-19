Created with Sketch.
The Great Barn is in the shadow of Amberley Castle

Take a look inside this £3million home which is right next to Amberley Castle

If you’ve visited Amberley Castle and ever wondered what the converted barn to the west of the castle walls looked like on the inside, today is your lucky day.

Take a look through the pictures of the six-bedroom property below and find out what £3million will get you – and find out more about the Grade-II-listed Great Barn here.

