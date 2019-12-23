Steyning football club hosts Christmas dinner for care home residents

Steyning Town Community FC finished off their season by hosting an annual Christmas dinner for Steyning’s older residents.

Croft Meadow care home residents were invited to a Christmas dinner hosted by volunteers and managers from the club.

As last year’s dinner was a huge success, the club decided to host the event again this year.

Chairman Ian Nichols proposed the idea to promote the club’s ‘community ethos’.

The Croft Meadow residents were able to enjoy the meal, supplied by Steyning Co-op and Mick Kemp from Steyning butchers, while they reminisced about past Christmases and shared stories with the Steyning Town volunteers.

Ian said: “It was an amazing day out in a different setting, full of smiles and laughter that added a brightness to Steyning that, for once, could not be blamed on the flood lights.

“The club again would love to thank Steyning Butchers, Steyning Co-Op, the amazing Charlotte from Croft Meadow and of course our very own Santa’s little helpers as none of this could of been done without them and more importantly thanks to our guests who lit up our hearts.”