Spacious Angmering home on a large plot on popular Barmley Green development

This particularly spacious five bedroom, detached house is located on the popular Bramley Green development in Angmering.

This particular property, in Rowan Way, benefits from a much larger-than-average plot which includes a beautiful landscaped rear garden, plus a further courtyard area to the rear providing off-street parking for several vehicles with access to a double garage.

Internally the property is presented in excellent order throughout and benefits from five double bedrooms, three bathrooms, together with an excellent size living room, dining room and modern kitchen.

An internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate the many fine qualities this home has to offer.

The pretty village of Angmering offers shops for everyday needs, pubs, restaurants and schools as well as a mainline station with routes to London Victoria.

Price: £575,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk