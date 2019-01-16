Sneak peek inside Butlin’s new £40m family pool at Bognor Regis resort

A new £40m family pool is set to open in Butlin’s, Bognor following increased demand for UK holidays in 2019.

Butlin’s has posted a four per cent growth in summer holiday bookings compared to 12 months ago - and said guests visiting the iconic holiday brand this year will ‘reap the benefits’ of ongoing investment in facilities, entertainment and accommodation.

Bognor pool artists impression. Picture contributed SUS-190116-132835001

A spokesman said: “Top of the list of Butlin’s new additions is a £40m pool at their Bognor Regis resort which is due to open in early April and will accommodate almost 1,000 guests, with unique seaside and fairground-themed rides and interiors as well as a wave pool and special area for toddlers.”

The brand, founded by Sir Billy Butlin in 1936, said it has invested £6m in contemporary upgrades and refurbishments in all accommodation types across their resorts in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness ahead of the start of 2019 family breaks in February.

The spokesman added: “Butlin’s have once again lined up some incredible entertainment for this year: headliners during 2019 include ITV star Stephen Mulhern, Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity, motorcycle daredevils Nitro Circus, children’s TV favourite Justin Fletcher plus the stars of Milkshake Live.

“And, in a new and exclusive live show, they welcome the world-famous Paddington Bear on all breaks.”

Butlin’s said the demand in 2019 is ‘very encouraging’ and feel it shows that families ‘want lots to keep them entertained day and night, quality accommodation and delicious food options’.

Managing director Jon Hendry-Pickup said: “It’s what Sir Billy set out to deliver more than 80 years ago and is what our guests still value today.

“I fully appreciate why concerns over foreign travel post-Brexit, delays that holidaymakers encountered at airports and ports last year, and even the very recent issues with flight problems due to drones mean that UK families are looking for a more convenient, hassle-free break.

“We’re here to help with that mission.”

Go to www.butlins.com for full details of all Butlin’s breaks.