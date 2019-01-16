Created with Sketch.
Owner Michael Clayton and his mother Elizabeth with the team outside the cafe. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190018-1

See inside our Herald and Gazette Cafe of the Year

Congratulations to The Honeypot Cafe in Rustington, voted by readers as the Herald and Gazette Cafe of the Year.

The cafe can be found at 19 Sea Lane and is a popular haunt for people of all ages.

Honeypot labelled wine. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190018-8
Friendly service. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190018-7
Local honey sold exclusively at the cafe. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190018-6
