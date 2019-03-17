Rustington three bedroom bungalow between seafront and village centre

Situated in a quiet, tucked away position between Rustington village shops and the seafront is this attractive three, bedroom bungalow.

The property, in Green Bushes Close, offers plenty of space with easy-to-maintain gardens, and is presented in good clean decorative order throughout.

Property SUS-191103-160620003

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, the front garden is paved for ease of maintenance with a driveway leading to a garage.

The rear garden is also paved with a potting shed and further shed.

Green Bushes Close is a quiet cul-de-sac well positioned in an extremely sought-after location with convenient access to both the seafront and Rustington village.

Property SUS-191103-160640003

Rustington offers a great range of popular restaurants, cafes and pubs, as well as a good choice of independent shops together with a Waitrose and several other well-known High Street brands, including Iceland, WH Smith, Tesco, Next and Sainsbury’s.

Price: £400,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk