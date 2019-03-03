Rustington house with a stunning garden close to the seafront

This beautifully presented three bedroom detached house is situated less than a quarter of a mile from the seafront in Rustington.

The property, in Cove Road, is about three quarters of a mile from the village centre.

Cove Road, Rustington

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, conservatory, kitchen and utility room.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside, a newly-laid, block-paved driveway to the front provides off-street parking for two cars leading to a garage, with the remainder mainly lawned.

The rear garden is a stunning feature and has been extremely well cared for by the current owners. There is an attractive patio area leading to a stunning shaped lawn, as well as a pond and timber shed, further area of lawn and a range of vegetable patches.

Offered chain free, an internal viewing is strongly advised to fully appreciate the property as it currently stands and also the potential that is on offer.

Price £575,000.

