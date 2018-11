Remembrance Day 2018: Honouring Shoreham’s World War One fallen 100 years after Armistice Day

To mark the centenary of Armistice Day and the end of the First World War, the Herald has compiled a list of names of those servicemen from the Shoreham area who lost their lives during the Great War.

The list is taken from www.roll-of-honour.com and features names from the memorials in Bramber, Lancing, Shoreham, Small Dole, Sompting, Southwick and Fishersgate, and Steyning. Ranks are included where possible.

Remembering our World War One fallen 100 years on from Armistice Day

| Find out how Sussex is honouring the centenary of the end of the First World War, or read the list of names of the servicemen from the Horsham district who lost their lives in the Great War |

Bramber

CLUER, Corporal Jesse Moore

GOLDSMITH, Lance Corporal John Edward

JENNER, Private George Alfred

KEYWOOD, Private Herbert Ernest Samuel

LING, Lance Corporal Cecil William

PARSONS, Private Francis Walter

SMITH, Private James Vernon

SUGDEN, Lieutenant Guy Hatton

Lancing

AUSTIN, Private Ernest Alfred

BARTLETT, Private Arthur Reuben Robert

BASHFORD, Sergeant Reginald

BLAKER, Rifleman Nathaniel

BLAKER, Sergeant Percy John

BURTENSHAW, Private Vernon George

BURTENSHAW, Stoker William Henry

COZENS, Corporal Herbert James

DANKS, Corporal Charles

DYKES, Private William Albert

ELBOROUGH, Captain Alfred Charles Ernest

FIELD, Sapper George

GLASSPOOL, Private Valentine

GREEN, Lance John

GREET, Rifleman Thomas Isaac Mockford

GROVER, Private Victor Henry

HILL, Gunner Frederick William

HOLDEN, Private Albert Edward

HOWARTH, Private James

KNIGHT, Acting William George

LAWRENCE, Second William George

LISHER, Guardsman Reginald

LOWER, Ordinary Henry Charles

MITCHELL, Private Robert

MONNERY, Private Harry

MONNERY, Private Stephen

MONNERY, Private William

NORRIS, Rifleman Sidney Harold

NUTLEY, Private George Albert Bernard

PAGE, Lance Corporal Frank Arthur

PINNELL, Elsie

PRIOR, Rifleman Charles James

READ, Driver Frederick William

SCOONES, Sergeant Archibald John

SCUTT, Private Thomas William

STRUDWICK, Gunner Ernest

TEE, Private Owen Cecil

TREVETT, Private Thomas

Shoreham

BANFIELD, Stoker 1st Class George

BALL, Second Lieutenant Oswald Frederick Grevatte

BARNES, Private Albert

BINGHAM, Gunner Alfred Ebenezer

BISH, Private Frank William Humphrey

BISHOP, Private Herbert George

BLACK, Private Benjamin Rufus

BUNTON, Lance Corporal Ernest George

BURSTOW, Private Frederick J

CARLEY, Private Cyril C

CHAMBERS, Sergeant Arthur Wesley

CHRISTMAS, Private/Signaller Henry Victor

CLEAVER, Second Lieutenant Digby Crunden

CLEVETT, Private William Norris

COLES, Private Victor James Harold

COLEMAN, Private Thomas Alfred

COLLIS, Signaller Cecil Harold Seymour

COOKE, Private George Henry

DEARING, Airman 1st Class Frederick

DAVIS, Private Laurence

DOREY, Sergeant Charles A T

DOREY, Rifleman Charles Sydney

DYER, Sapper Charles

EARTHY, Private Percy

ENGLISH, Rifleman Thomas Francis R

FAIRS, Lance Corporal Henry Evan

FELTON, Private George F

GASSTON, Stoker 1st Class John Edward

GEARING, Leading Seaman George William

GOODCHILD, Private Frank Leopold

GRAHAM, Major George Humphrey Irving

GREEN, Private Bertram George

GREEN, Private Douglas William

HAIG-BROWN, Lieutenant Colonel Alan Roderick

HARRISON, Lance Corporal Brooking Augustus John

HARRISON, Private Garland Brooking

HART, Private George Thomas

HENSON, Lance Corporal James

HITCHMAN, Sergeant Walter John

HOOKER, Rifleman Albert Victor Alexander

HUGHES, Sergeant Gordon Edward

HUNTER, Pioneer Joseph

JARRITT, Private Cavendish

KENNARD, Leading Seaman Jesse Henry

KIMMENS, Private William Ernest

KINGSHOTT, Private Frederick

KNIGHT, Private John Edward

KNIGHT, Lance Corporal Ernest Henry

LAKER, Lance Sergeant Frederick A

LEE, Private Albert

LIND, Ordinary Seaman Albert

LIND, Stoker 1st Class Charles Noel

LIND, Rifleman Thomas Charles

LIND, Private Thomas John

LONG, Private William James

MAPLE, Private Albert Henry

MEACHEN, Private Robert Arthur Edward

MERRIX, Private Charles Edward

MERRIX, Private Charles Harold R

MILLS, Private James Faulkner

MOORE, Gunner James Edward

MORPHEW, Ernest

OLIVER, Private William George

PAGE, Private William James

PATCHING, Gunner George Harry

PARSONS, Private Wallace Percy

PEACOCK, Captain William R

PLAYER, Private William C

PORTLOCK, Private Herbert H

PORTLOCK, Private Percival

PUTTOCK, Private John Arthur

RAPLEY, Corporal Charles George

ROUSE, Private Albert James

ROWE, Lance Corporal William Henry

SAMSON, Private Percy

SAUNDERS, Farrier Joseph

SCOTT, Rifleman George A R

SCOTT, Private William

SHEAFF, Gunner Henry E

SIMMONDS, Private Frederick Joseph

SIMMONDS, Private Frederick Albert

SLATER, Private Frederick

SMART, Private Charles Reginald

SNOOK, Gunner Alfred George

STANDEN, Private Harold Bernard

STANDING, Private Alfred Henry

STILL, Lance Corporal Charles Albert

STONEHAM, Lance Corporal John Sydney Allen

STONEHAM, Lance Corporal Phillip Allen

STONER, Engineman Arthur Raymond

TANNER, Lieutenant John Howard

TANSLEY, Flight Sergeant Reginald John Cameron

TAYLOR, Private David Berte Phillips

TURRELL, Private Charles Samuel

TURRELL, Private Frank Frederick

UPTON, Guardsman Frederick

WELCH, Seaman Charles

WELCH, Bombardier Edward

WELCH, Leading Stoker John James

WELLER, Private William Albert

WHITE, Private Douglas George

WHITE, Private Leonard Gilbert

WILLINS, Private Arthur Thomas

WIMBLE, Sapper Wallace E

WINTER, Private Robert Ernest

WOODS, Sapper John Henry

YOUNG, Private Ernest Walter

Small Dole

BROWN, Gunner Henry

CROOK, Lance Sergeant Arthur Douglas

HOLDEN, Gunner Frederick John

LINCER, Stoker 1st Class Lawrence

POINTING, Gunner Leslie Gordon

SHEPPARD, Shoeing Smith Charles Edward

TULLETT, Petty Officer Frank

Sompting

BARNES, Driver Edwin George

BURTENSHAW, Private Percy

COLEMAN, Private George Thomas

DAVEY, Private John

FIFIELD, Private David

GROVER, Sergeant James John

GROVER, Private Thomas

KENNARD, Rifleman Frederick

KENNARD, Private Leonard Lee

KENNARD, Private Robert

LINDUP, Driver Horace

MAIDMENT, Private Francis Samuel

PULLEN-BURRY, Sergeant Cyril Arthur

PULLEN-BURRY, Private Hilary John

STRINGER, Private William Henry

STAPLETON, Private Edward

STOVELL, Stoker Petty Officer Charles William

TILLEY, Lance Corporal William

TRISTRAM, Captain, Lancelot Barrington Crofts

TRUSLER, Private William

VENTHAM, Able Seaman William

Southwick and Fishersgate

ATTREE, Private Benjmain [Rupert]

ATTWATER, C F

AWCOCK, Stoker Edward James

AYLING, Second Lieutenant Arthur Henry

BARKER, S

BARKER, Private Arthur [G]

BOWLES, Able Seaman Frederick James

BRACKPOOL, Lance Sergeant Oliver

BRAZIER, Chief Mate Thomas Daniel

BRAZIER, Acting Corporal Thomas Cottis

BROWNING, Lance Corporal James John aka Jim

BROWNING, Pioneer Thomas Peters

BURSTOW, Private William G

BURTON, Seaman Victor Lewis

BURTON, Stoker John Frederick

BYFORD, Private Percy F

CANDY, G S

CLARE, Private Henrie Nugent

COLLINS, Private William Edward

COLURN, W

COURSE, Private Henry William C

DENYER, Private George Charles

DENYER, Driver William Jesse

ENTICHNAP, W C

FUNNELL, Able Seaman Victor Ernest

GASTON, A H

GEORGE, Private Benjamin James

GOLDRING, Private Alfred Ernest

GOODALL, Private Leonard

GROVES, Gunner Ernest William

GROVES, Private William Frederick

GROVES, Leading Stoker James

GRUNE, Lieutenant, Gilbert Dennis [James]

GUMBRELL, Private Alfred George

HAFENDEN, R

HARLAND, W

HATCHER, A

HERSEE, Guardsman John Frederick

HIBBS, Sergeant George Spencer

HOTSTON, H

HOWARD, G

HUBBARD, E A

HUBBARD, C E

JEFFREYS, J

KEYS, MC, Lieutenant Joseph Nicholas Douglas

MERCER, A

MILES, F I

MILES, Private Frederick [Isaiah]

MOUNTFIELD, Acting Lance Corporal Charles

NORTH, S

ODHAMS, V E

PARSONS, B O

PATCHING, E T

PATCHING, Private Albert William

PERCY, Rifleman Charles

PETTETT, Stoker A Edward

PETTETT, Stoker William James

PRINCE, Private Arthur Edwin James

PRINCE, Second Lieutenant Claude Melnotte

RICHARDSON, G W

ROBINSON, W P

ROGERS, Private Charles R

RUSSELL, E

RUSSELL, W F

SALMON, Captain, Gilbert Henry

SAUNDERS, Second Engineer Chas Thomas

SAUNDERS, L J

SHILLING, T

SHORT, Private George William

SHORT, G A V

SHORT, B J

SISLEY, J

SKEGGS, W G

SKINVER, J T

SMART, W C

STEVENS, Private Harold V

STONER, R A

STONER, A W

STREVENS, G W

STRINGER, Stoker 1st Class Albert Edward

TAYLOR, A

TAYLOR, C J

TEE, F J

TITHERIDGE, Lance Corporal Alfred James

TODMAN, W

TREW, H J

UPPERTON, Lance Corporal Edwin Payne

UPPERTON, Sergeant William

UWINS, Private Thomas

UWINS, Able Seaman George

VIRGO, Private Arthur A

VOICE, Lance Corporal William

WAKEHAM, W E

WARD, A S

WELFARE, Lamptrimmer George Horace

WELLS, Private Charles William Edward

WEST, Private Alfred Thomas

WHITE, Private Herbert Wakely

WILLIAMS, Private Percy

WILLMOT, Gunner Frank Lesley

WOODS, C W

WOODS, Air Mechanic 3rd Class George William

WORTT, Gunner Alfred [John]

Steyning

FLOWERS, Second Lieutenant Herbert

GASTON, Private Cecil [Gordon]

GREEN, Private Ernest Edward

GREY, Company Quartermaster Sergeant Walter

HILLMAN, Private Percy Duke

HOLDEN, Private Henry W

HOLLOWAY, Private Edward

HUTCHINGS, Air Mechanic 3rd Class Charles William

JOYCE, Lance Corporal Albert Henry

KILNER, Second Lieutenant Thomas Richard Burgess

MANSBRIDGE, Private Alfred

MANVILL, Private William

McCONNEL, Second Lieutenant David Ewen

MITCHELL, Private Reginald Alder

PENFOLD, Private George

PHILLIPS, Private Charles Ernest

PIERCE, Private Albert

PIERCE, Regimental Sergeant Major John

SIMMONDS, Company Sergeant Majot Herbert Clifford Cecil

SLAUGHTER, Private Albert Edward

STUBBINGS, Sergeant Arthur

TILLEY, Lance Corporal William

TREAGUS, Sergeant Alfred Ernest

TUCKER, Lieutenant. Arthur Haynes

TUCKER, Private [Albert] Ernest

WATSON, Second Lieutenant Samuel [Meridith]

WATSON, Sergeant Walter Benjamin

WEBB, Private Samuel