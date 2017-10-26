Remembering fallen heroes a century later

Peter Benkwitz talks about his new book about his grandfather’s experiences during the First World War – one hundred years to the day since the start of the Second Battle of Passchendaele.

• To share any information with Peter or to find out more about his book, A Day In The Life of Tommy Atkins, email: peterbenkwitz@hotmail.com

To read the names of the 410 men of the City of London Battalion (Royal Fusiliers) who died on October 26, 1917, in the Second Battle of Passchendaele, click here.

To read the names of the 110 men of the 7th Battalion Buffs (East Kent) Regiment who died on October 12, 1917, in the First Battle of Passchendaele, click here