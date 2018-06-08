Queen’s Scout planning reunion for Littlehampton movement members

A former Littlehampton Sea Scout is hoping to organise a reunion for members of the movement from the 1960s.

David Bown, who now lives in Bedford, was a Sea Scout with the 5th Littlehampton Sea Scouts and played a pivotal leadership role with them throughout the 1960s.

David Bown, left, with his brother and father, c1962

He said: “During that time I became a Queen’s Scout and led the Scout troop on many Scouting activities including kayaking, camping, hiking besides many outings and events.

David is hoping to arrange a reunion with his fellow Sea Scouts from that era.

He said: “I have a strong instinctive impression that a reunion would create a lot of interest and response, especially as the 60s era still stands out as being a very distinctive period for the Scouts and the Scout group as a whole.”

David hopes to include an exhibition of Sea Scouting memorabilia at the reunion, together with photographs and stories which might ‘rekindle many a memory and a smile’.

David wants to arrange the reunion for sometime this summer at a suitable venue in the area, possibly at the current Sea Scout HQ.

• If you were a member of the Sea Scouts in the 1960s and would be interested in attending a reunion, or have any memorabilia which could be used in the exhibition, please contact David Bown on 01234 589194 or email: davidbown47@hotmail.co.uk

