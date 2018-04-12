Passengers protected from cold and wind thanks to the port

Two new bus shelters along an ‘extremely exposed’ stretch of road will shield residents from the elements, thanks to funding from Shoreham Port.

The port’s corporate social responsibility group decided to fund the construction of the bus stops along the A259 coast road in Southwick.

Tim Hague, director of property and development at Shoreham Port, said: “In the wind and rain, waiting at the two-exposed bus stops east of the Schooner Inn was pretty unpleasant.

“We are delighted to have been able to provide the necessary funding for West Sussex County Council to construct two new bus shelters that will provide much needed comfort for our stakeholders, the local residents.”

Shoreham Port hosted a launch to celebrate the two new bus shelters last week.

The shelters were officially opened by Mr Hague and Craig Bennet, waste operative.

The new shelters will also be used to display interesting information about events and activities at the port.

Shoreham Port is now looking to provide funding and assistance to more local schemes.

Any charities, community associations or schools who are interested in applying, should visit www.shorehamport.co.uk/Donation-Requests

