November etc Magazine what's inside?

The latest edition of etc Magazine is out today.

It is starting to feel as if we can get excited about Christmas.

Although the shops have had their baubles and gift ideas out since about September I feel that in November, and particularly after bonfire night, the countdown down to Christmas can begin.

With that in mind we have put together a gift guide featuring some local businesses to inspire you this festive season.

If bags are your weakness we spoke to Brighton designer Jennifer Hamley, who goes to show that you should take opportunities when they arise. A chance meeting at a network event led her to launch her business and has seen her win at a design awards ceremony in New York.

We share a cup of coffee with the Felpham husband and wife team behind Square House Coffee Co and get tips on how to create a hygge home.

Jasmine Viney spoke to Worthing's Chloe Ellman-Baker is the newest face to have won the title of Teen Miss Regency International.

Performer Alfie Boe is the celebrity interview this month and shares what singers are featured on his playlist and talks about his new album.

We are also in the middle of the current series of BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, the calibre of dancing from the contestants this year is amazing, I have no idea who will win it. As a fan it was a pleasure to talk to former Strictly pro Robin Windsor as he embarks on his last tour before jetting off for a new life in St Lucia.

Talking of getaways for some inspiration we have a look at what Zimbabwe has on offer and explore the streets of Florence in Italy.

Either pick up your copy from a number of outlets across Sussex or to see the e-magazine click here



Here's what you may have missed from the October edition...

Vegan baby led weaning - one mum’s Instagram journey

Caro Emerald is back on the road with her latest tour

Discover northern Italy with the River Countess