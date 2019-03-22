Modern Shoreham Beach apartment with views over the River Adur

This two bedroom purpose-built flat on Shoreham Beach has river and beach views.

The property, in Sorlings Reach, benefits from an entry phone system and an allocated parking space.

Property SUS-190318-133011003

Accommodation comprises an L-shaped entrance hall, a west-facing open-plan lounge/modern kitchen with a balcony and views of the River Adur and South Downs, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a second double bedroom and a modern bathroom.

An internal viewing is highly recommended.

Shoreham has a wide range of shopping facilities including the Holmbush Centre with Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Next on the outskirts of the town.

There are schools for all ages and many leisure and sporting facilities in Shoreham and the surrounding area, with sailing being particularly popular.

Property SUS-190318-133024003

Shoreham Beach has two parades of shops with some open on Sundays, as well as a school, three nurseries and a church.

It is flanked by the sea to the south and the river to the north.

Price: £265,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk