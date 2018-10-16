Lottery win for Littlehampton neighbours

Two neighbours in Littlehampton are in the money after their postcode was announced as the winner of a daily prize in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winning residents of The Estuary, with the postcode BN17 6NE, have each won £1,000 per ticket for the draw on Wednesday, October 3.

Ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Congratulations to all the winners in Littlehampton. I hope they enjoy spending their winnings and treat themselves to something special.”

The win follows the February success of three neighbours from North Street, Littlehampton, who scooped £30,000 each with People’s Postcode Lottery.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and £340million has been raised to date, helping 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A number of local causes have benefited already and the next opportunity to apply for funding will be in January.

For more details, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk

