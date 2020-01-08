Looking back at the big freeze of January 2010

Chatsmore Catholic High School,Downsbrook Middle School, Oak Grove College and Vale First and Middle School were closed completely, while Durrington High School and Davison High School opened mid-morning .
Despite having been back to school for only two days, five schools made the decision to close their doors again.
