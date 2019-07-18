Looking back at pictures from the Broadwater Carnival 10 years ago

Have a scroll through our photographer’s pictures form the 2009 event below – and read more about this year’s Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station Open Day, which takes place on Saturday (July 20).
View more
Crowds flocked to Worthing ten years ago to experience the sights and sounds of the 2009 Broadwater Carnival.
Have a scroll through our photographer’s pictures form the 2009 event below – and read more about this year’s Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station Open Day, which takes place on Saturday (July 20).