Kings Manor reunion 50 years after closure

The team at Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham-By-Sea welcomed past students and employees of Kings Manor Lower School to take a stroll down memory lane during a visit.

The past students and employees came to see the old school grounds, 50 years since the school closed on May 22.

The team at the home were joined by special guest Mr Bantin and his wife, who was a teacher at the school many years ago and even brought a class register from one of his classes. The team made the event one to remember by tracking down several old photos of the school, and displayed them in a gallery.

Mr Bantin said: “It really was a flashback to the past. The school brought the kids of the community together and it’s good to know that the memory of the wonderful years of joy is still cherished and honoured in this way. A special thank you to the team at Kingsland House for going out of their way for the students of Kings Manor.”

Karen Howell, general manager, said: “At Kingsland House it’s really important for us to mark important events in the lives of the residents we care for and we were honoured to host guests from Kings Manor School to reflect upon the wonderful memories of their youth.”