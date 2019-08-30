Interactive exhibition at Marlipins Museum tells the story of Shoreham Fort through the years

The Shoreham Fort exhibition will be on display for the rest of the season, until October 31. Marlipins Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 4.30pm. Admission is 50p.
The story of the fort is told in a fabulous new exhibition at the Marlipins Museum, in Shoreham High Street, through information boards, a timeline, map and an interactive touch screen display.
