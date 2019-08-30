Created with Sketch.
Chairman Gary Baines by the picture of his grandfather, William Gerald Baines, the inspiration behind Friends of Shoreham Fort. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980588a

Interactive exhibition at Marlipins Museum tells the story of Shoreham Fort through the years

The story of the fort is told in a fabulous new exhibition at the Marlipins Museum, in Shoreham High Street, through information boards, a timeline, map and an interactive touch screen display.

The Shoreham Fort exhibition will be on display for the rest of the season, until October 31. Marlipins Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 4.30pm. Admission is 50p.

Emma O'Connor, Marlipins Museum curator. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980596a
Trevor Pavey, local historian and a member of Friends of Shoreham Fort. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980594a
The 1st Sussex Artillery Voluteers manned the fort from 1859
The 4th Battalion Royal Sussex Regiment, H company, digging training trenches
