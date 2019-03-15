Immaculate three bedroom Shoreham Beach house in Kings Crescent

This rarely available terraced house is located on Shoreham Beach.

The property, in Kings Crescent, comprises an entrance hall, lounge through dining room, modern kitchen and cloakroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a modern fully-tiled family bathroom.

Outside, there is a mainly shingle front garden with a raised flowerbed and separate lawn area.

The rear garden is laid to patio slabs with a workshop area which could be converted into a summerhouse.

There is also ample parking to the front of the property.

Offered with no upward chain, an internal viewing is highly recommended.

Shoreham has a wide range of shopping facilities including the Holmbush Centre with Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Next on the outskirts of the town. There are schools for all ages and many leisure and sporting facilities in Shoreham and the surrounding area, with sailing being particularly popular.

Price: £380,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk