Emily is a very small and very friendly little girl whose owner has gone into care.

She is about 15 years old and has had her recent dental and medical treatment, so she is in good nick.

Emily would suit peaceful, mature home.

Emily is Worthing Cat Welfare Trust's first cat of the week for 2022... Could you offer her a home?

She is also part of the Golden Oldie support scheme which offers financial support from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust for age-related veterinary costs.

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.