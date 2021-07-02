Socks is an 11-year-old, long-haired, grey male who needs a quiet and caring home where he is the only cat.

He’s a friendly old gent, who also needs a nice garden to sunbathe in and then plenty of love and attention on the sofa afterwards.

Socks also qualifies for the charity’s Golden Oldie subsidy scheme, which provides financial help to new owners in meeting the higher veterinary costs of adopting older cats.

Socks is looking for a new home with Worthing Cat Welfare Trust

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.