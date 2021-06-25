Mitch is a two-year-old white and black male – and a very happy, friendly, loving little fellow he is.

He is used to young children from his previous life and so would be well suited to a busy family environment where he can get what he most wants in life: loads of affection!

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.

Mitch is looking for a new home with Worthing Cat Welfare Trust