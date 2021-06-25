Worthing cat up for adoption with Worthing Cat Welfare Trust
Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for Mitch.
Mitch is a two-year-old white and black male – and a very happy, friendly, loving little fellow he is.
He is used to young children from his previous life and so would be well suited to a busy family environment where he can get what he most wants in life: loads of affection!
All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.
For further details, and for other cats ready for adoption, contact Worthing Cat Welfare Trust re-homing officer Pam Fellows on 07881 607026, email: [email protected] or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.