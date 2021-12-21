A welcoming entrance hall leads to a bright and spacious room with its own feature fireplace and sliding doors out onto the private rear garden. The kitchen diner offers a range of wall and base cupboards, inset stainless steel sink with drainer, integral dishwasher, oven, electric hob with overhead extractor and access to the utility room. Additionally you can access the shop/post office from the hallway.

Upstairs is the main bedroom to the rear of the property which overlooks the rear garden and has built-in cupboards and has its own en-suite shower room. There are a further four good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor. The second floor has the sixth bedroom and additional eaves storage.

The village shop/post office offers a good retail space with a range of shelves, post office counter and additional store room to the rear of the property.

Outside the garden offers a good size and allows for much sun throughout the day, its mainly laid to lawn with a Tarmacked area ideal for a table and chairs. To the front of the property there is off-road parking for multiple cars.

This property, in Guildford Road, Loxwood, is on the market for £750,000 with Henry Adams on Zoopla.

1. Guildford Road, Loxwood Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Guildford Road, Loxwood Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Guildford Road, Loxwood Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Guildford Road, Loxwood Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales