The main house has a 24ft sitting room, a kitchen/dining room and four bedrooms, while the annexe provides two further bedrooms, and has been used as a holiday cottage. Earnley Mill dates back to the late 18th century and was a working mill right through to the end of the Second World War when it ceased trading. Work has been carried out to the building over the years to maintain the structure and the interior still retains much of its original workings. Conversion of this building could provide a unique and characterful annexe with potential for further income, subject to the necessary consents.