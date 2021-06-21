Set over three floors the West Wittering property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with the first-floor kitchen/dining/living space connected to a large, east-facing roof terrace, from which an external staircase leads to the garden. The entire second floor is made up of a sky room suite with a dressing room and bathroom. Outside, there is a sliding electric gate which leads to a parking courtyard and double garage, as well as a south-facing garden. Take a look through the photos of this Cakeham Road home – on the market for £2,150,000 with Strutt & Parker on Zoopla.