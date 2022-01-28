The building was demolished in 2017 and the Hyde Group made an offer of £7,050,000 to buy the site from ADC.

A total of 71 one-bed flats, 83 two-bed flats, and 17 three-bed flats were initially planned, in blocks ranging in height from three to 11 storeys.

However, the developers decided to take these plans back to the drawing board, earlier this month.

The old Adur Civic Centre being demolished back in 2017

Hyde has now revised its plan for the development, reducing the storey height to nine floors and the number of homes to 159.

"All of the homes will be affordable, thanks to the funding Hyde receives from Homes England," a Hyde spokesperson said.

On the revised plans, commercial space has also been reduced to allow for an increase in parking provision. Extensive landscaping and the planting of 25 semi mature trees are still a 'key feature of the proposal'.

Andy Hunt, associate director for land and planning at the Hyde Group said: “We spent a long time, together with Adur District Council, looking at how we could keep the poplar tree on site.

"However, there is a great need for affordable homes in the local area.

“There are many people currently on the council’s housing waiting list, who need a home of their own. So, we made the decision to remove the tree to provide the homes that are so desperately needed for the local community.”

The revised plans will be available on the council’s planning portal next week and the public will have the opportunity to provide their feedback.

The developer said the date for the planning committee to meet and make a decision will be announced 'soon'.