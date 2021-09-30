Architectural designer Dan and interior designer Nina bought the plot of land, which had a 1930s home on and a swampy pond filled with local drainage, in Bosham in 2018 for £850,000.

Their budget to build their home with a biodiverse waterscape including natural swimming pool was £650,000.

But the build wasn't plain sailing for the family of four, Dan's father died from leukemia in 2019, Covid put a halt to building and there were issues with the windows.

This new build house sits on a 1.5 acre site and is formed of two parts; a two storey home and a smaller single storey building that hovers over a newly constructed Natural Swimming Pond. The two parts of the building are connected by a glass corridor which floats over water.

​​Other features of the home are a pool cabin, sauna, art studio, garage, tennis court, hot tub and a wildlife/sculpture trail.

If you missed the show you can catch it on All4 here