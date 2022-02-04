Brand new five bedroom Sussex home has master suite with dressing room and balcony overlooking lake

They have a first floor living space enjoying lake views from the balcony and are described as a luxury family home.

They have three bathrooms, including an impressive master bedroom with dressing room and balcony overlooking the lake.

Garage and off road parking also comes with these new properties.

Details and photos from Zoopla.

