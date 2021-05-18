19th century West Sussex home with its own cinema room and a stunning kitchen
Dating from 1820, this stunning West Sussex home with nine bedrooms also boasts an enormous 58ft by 21ft kitchen as well as cinema and games rooms.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021
Cuckfield House, in Cuckfield’s High Street, was once used as a school flats before it was converted into offices in the 1980s – and then converted back in to one residence over three years from 2012. The bespoke fitted kitchen includes three dishwashers, five fridges, a wok burner, barbecue and even a wood oven. Cuckfield House is on the market for £4,500,000 – take a look around below...
