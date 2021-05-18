Cuckfield House, in Cuckfield’s High Street, was once used as a school flats before it was converted into offices in the 1980s – and then converted back in to one residence over three years from 2012. The bespoke fitted kitchen includes three dishwashers, five fridges, a wok burner, barbecue and even a wood oven. Cuckfield House is on the market for £4,500,000 – take a look around below...