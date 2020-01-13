Herald and Gazette Salon of the Year winner revealed

The owner of the Goring salon which scooped the title of Herald & Gazette Salon of the Year said she was ‘honoured’ by the recognition.

Glamorous You, owned by Gill Humphrey, 34 was voted for by the public as Salon of the Year for the second year running.

Owner of Glamorous You, Gill Humphrey

Gill said: “We are very honoured to be voted Herald & Gazette Salon of the Year again – it has boosted our morale and we are so thankful to our clients.

“We don’t take this award for granted, it really is valued by my team and I and it’s amazing to see what a small salon like ours can achieve.”

The L’oreal Professional salon, in Goring, provides an OPI nail gel service and Balmain human hair extensions while also catering for any hair need – from a simple cut to a complete restyle. Gill said: “I have some exciting new plans for 2020 that I can’t wait to roll out to our clients alongside the services we already provide.

“We love to go that extra mile for our clients and aim to provide the best experience we can – we work hard to make sure all our clients are relaxed and don’t feel awkward”

The salon, which is celebrating a decade in business this year, originally opened at the Thomas A’Becket crossroads, in Rectory Road, Tarring, in 2010 before moving to Goring Road in 2017. Many of Gill’s clientele are loyal customers who have stayed with her across different locations and often travel, yet 2019 saw many new clients visit Glamorous You.

Gill said: “The salon wouldn’t be where it is without our amazing clients.

“So I want to say thank you to them and welcome any new clients in 2020 – we treat everyone the same

“We welcomed many new clients in 2019 and I’m hoping for even more this year.

Working alongside Gill and her mother Lesley Hunt at the salon are two senior stylists, Kim Handford and Anita Barton, and two stylists, Candise Wadey and Abbie Burch.

Gill started her stylist career at the age of 13, working on Saturdays at TONI&GUY in Brighton. She then had various jobs in hairdressing, between 2002 and 2008, including a job at Look Fantastic in Worthing.

Gill then left hairdressing for a year and a half to become a healthcare assistant until 2010, when she decided to move back to hair dressing and opened Glamorous You.

Glamorous You is located at 329 Goring Road, Worthing BN12 4NX. Telephone 01903 297924.

Readers voted for the Herald & Gazette Salon of the Year winners.

Second place went to Golbylocks 47 Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6DB. Telephone 01903 716006.

Third place went to Joshua Luke’s, 34 High Street, Worthing BN11 1AQ. Telephone 01903 205721.