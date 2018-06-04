GALLERY: Shoreham Fort Military History Weekend

Volunteers gave visitors a fantastic weekend at Shoreham Fort and the many smiling faces said it all.

This was the seventh Military History Weekend and the team from Friends of Shoreham Fort put on another brilliant event over two days, with support from re-enactment groups and other voluntary organisations.

Friends of Shoreham Fort chairman Gary Baines leads the parade drill. Picture: Derek Martin DM1860184a

Friends chairman Gary Baines and secretary Sharon Penfold thanked everyone who went along to the fort, on Shoreham Beach, on Saturday and Sunday.

Sharon said: “The smiling faces said it all. I think the biggest high has to be seeing so many smiling faces – for me an event is judged by the people attending and their faces told me everything I needed to know.

“Running an event of this nature is incredibly hard work, due to all the regulations. We couldn’t do that without the support of our volunteers. They work tirelessly throughout the year but all stops are pulled out for this event and energy is found even when the reserve tanks have run dry.

“We have absolutely no outside concessions at our event, everything is done in-house by volunteers.”

Arena and static displays of military history included American Civil War enthusiasts from the Southern Skirmish Association, Fort Cumberland Guard, probably the oldest re enactment unit in the UK, and the Queen’s (Royal West Surrey) Regiment Re-enactment Society.

Sussex Army Cadet Force took along one fo their Jago Kitkars and demonstrated just how quickly the team can assemble it after it has been broken down into its component parts.

Sharon said there were so many amazing and incredible displays to enjoy – and the next Military History Weekend is already being planned, for June 1 and 2, 2019.