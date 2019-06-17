Former owner tracks car to a town in West Sussex - and he wants it back

When Matt Pounder sold his car, he didn't realise how much it meant to him.

Now, ten years on, the father-of-one from Nottingham wants the sentimental vehicle back, and he has managed to trace it to Bognor Regis.

Have you seen this car?

Matt, 34, who lives in Stapleford with wife Laura, 34, and his five-month-old son Jake, said the yellow-coloured, 2004 Seat Leon 1.9 Cupra TDI (FL04 MVJ) was a 'major part' of his life and hugely regrets his 'naive' decision to trade it in.

He said: "I’d love to buy it back. It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack and I’ve been trying to find it for the past two to three years. From my search I may have found a lead that the car is located in Bognor Regis. I've always lived in Nottingham so I'm surprised it's ended up as far as that.

"I bought the car in 2005, when I was 21. I had it for around three to four years before trading it in. Ten years later and I am regretting it. I was naive at the time.

"The car holds so many fond memories of life when my dad was alive. The car brings back so many happy memories so it would be a delight to own it once more.

"I now also have a car collection and it would be nice to add to that. It is just on the off chance someone can help. I've posted it on several Facebook pages and there has been a lot of interest in it. There are a lot of people trying to help and it has made me more confident.

"I am in contact with someone who believes it is owned by a mechanic in the area so I am just playing the waiting game now and am just hoping someone comes forward."

Matt said he had bought the car the day before his 21st birthday.

He said: "It was a present to myself and my first real nice car.

"Upon looking at the log book the previous owner also lived in Stapleford and it also came to light that this was the very car parked outside a local chip shop the year before that made me want to own one. Small world and felt like the car kind of found me. In a way it feels like returning the favour, I’m trying to find it.

"To me it has become more than just a car it’s a reminder of a happy past and was also well known around the local area. People have said can’t you just buy another one, but if I did it would have no meaning or reason to own it. The relationship I have with the car has a story, if I found and owned it again ten years down the line that would only add to it.

"It would be like having a family member come home. I’ve had tremendous support off sites on Facebook and wish to thank everyone who’s helped so far."

Matt said, if he finds the car's new owner, he hopes the background story would persuade them to part ways with it, but he 'wouldn't expect them to sell it'.

He added: "If I end up getting contact from the owner or someone who knows its whereabouts that would make my year!

"It holds so much sentimental value. If I don't find it, I guess it's just not meant to be."

You can contact Matt by emailing mattpounder@hotmail.com or by calling 07539 412649.