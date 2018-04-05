Food review: Higgidy quiches did not disappoint

Shining through the miserable weather on Wednesday was the promise of lunch, courtesy of Higgidy.

The Shoreham-based firm had promised to provide the Herald & Gazette team with samples for an independent review, and they didn’t disappoint.

Some of the quiches Higgidy provided for the review

There was a late-morning wobble in the newsroom, however, amid fears it might have been a late April fool. But, as lunchtime approached, lunch itself duly arrived.

Higgidy sent a number of quiches – the larger ‘rather majestic’ spinach, feta and red pepper, and the ‘marvellously moorish’ smoked bacon and mature cheddar. There were also two types of little quiche, ‘perfectly punchy’ smoked bacon and cheddar, and ‘bold and earthy’ spinach, feta and roasted tomato.

While some members of the team prepared to take them home to enjoy them heated up, others tucked in, with James Butler rustling up a side salad to accompany his little smoked bacon and mature cheddar quiche. Oli Poole simply couldn’t wait, and devoured his straight from the box.

And he didn’t stop with just one. Oli said: “I tried the smoked bacon and mature cheddar and, later, a bit of spinach, feta and roasted tomato. The quality of both was excellent and they tasted great. I’m not usually a fan of veggie options but the latter didn’t cry out for meat and the saltiness of the feta perfectly complemented the sweetness of the tomato.”

And James Butler – he of the side salad – added: “I’d normally have a quiche warmed up, but these were really good as they were. I preferred the spinach and feta version over the bacon variety, as I think the latter is best served hot. If it’s good enough for Popeye, it’s good enough for me.”

Higgidy is a real local success story. Started in Shoreham about 15 years ago, all its pies are made on-site at the firm’s Dolphin Road headquarters, and are now available in major supermarkets.

And having sampled the quiches, it was easy to see why Higgidy’s recipe for success has proved to be, well, exactly that.

Overall, a contented and full-up newsroom. The only criticism was that a vegan colleague was unable to sample Higgidy’s wares. This was queried with the firm, and assistant brand manager Amy Bellchambers said: “I’m very sorry but unfortunately we don’t make any vegan recipes just yet. However, I know that our recipe team are working on some exciting new ideas so your colleague might want to keep their eyes peeled for future updates.”

Encouraging news, and worth noting that Higgidy does produce a number of vegetarian products.

If you want to find out more about Higgidy, log on to the website www.higgidy.co.uk